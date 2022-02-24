Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,234 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Digital Realty Trust worth $30,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 51,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,985,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,285,000 after purchasing an additional 44,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,275. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.99.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

