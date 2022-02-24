Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,126 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Carrier Global worth $24,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 29.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917,795 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 70.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063,681 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 122.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $43.68. The stock had a trading volume of 51,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,843. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.86. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.