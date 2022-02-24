Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises 1.4% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Analog Devices worth $49,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,532 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,571 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,168 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,564,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,937,000 after acquiring an additional 921,801 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.60.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADI traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.02. The stock had a trading volume of 46,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.25 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.54.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.79%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

