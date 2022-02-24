Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 13,049 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,049 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 2.0% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $67,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 54,285 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.47.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.04. The company had a trading volume of 209,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,413,977. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.31 and a 200 day moving average of $122.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $256.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $148.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.