Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 24,881 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 417,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of LKQ worth $25,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 7.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 68,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research cut LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.13. The company had a trading volume of 25,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,480. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average is $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

LKQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

