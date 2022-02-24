Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 47,761 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 953,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,761 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.6% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $56,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $46.19. 786,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,176,055. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.