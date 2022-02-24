Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,960 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 27,353 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Best Buy worth $20,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Best Buy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 385,095 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 88.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,637 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 49.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,192,185 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $137,077,000 after purchasing an additional 393,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 39.0% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $88.75. The company had a trading volume of 66,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.84 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.31 and a 200-day moving average of $109.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.