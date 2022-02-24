Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $11.37 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 81,160 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $11,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $138.46. 23,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,584. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.83. The company has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

