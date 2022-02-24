Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $23.04 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of AMETEK worth $23,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,034,000 after buying an additional 1,596,903 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,932,000 after buying an additional 1,006,926 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,292,000 after buying an additional 654,530 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,751,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,242,000 after buying an additional 354,928 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,258,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AME. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.39. 5,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.80 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.86.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

