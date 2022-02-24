Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $23.73 Million Position in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of Dana worth $23,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Dana by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 631,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after purchasing an additional 52,814 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Dana by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Dana by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,233,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,915,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dana by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Dana stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.17. The stock had a trading volume of 20,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,798. Dana Incorporated has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

