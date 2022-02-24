Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $23.73 Million Stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of Dana worth $23,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dana by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Dana by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dana by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Dana by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms recently issued reports on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s payout ratio is 27.78%.
About Dana
Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.
