Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $23.73 Million Stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of Dana worth $23,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dana by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Dana by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dana by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Dana by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dana alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

Shares of NYSE DAN traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.17. 20,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 2.34. Dana Incorporated has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

About Dana (Get Rating)

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.