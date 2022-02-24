Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $25.06 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of LKQ worth $25,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Amundi bought a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,597,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 92,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in LKQ by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 459,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research cut shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.13. 25,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,480. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments.

