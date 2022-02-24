Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $33.02 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $33,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,467 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $560,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,109,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.85. The stock had a trading volume of 313,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,143,919. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $139.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total value of $2,999,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,765 shares of company stock valued at $84,153,866 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

