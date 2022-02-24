Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $44.88 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591,170 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,980 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.3% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $44,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
TJX stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.82. The company had a trading volume of 229,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,703,220. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average of $70.11. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating)
) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.
In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.
TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).
