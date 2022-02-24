Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $49.80 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.5% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $49,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 180,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 93,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.46. 279,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,960,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

