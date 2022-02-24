Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $6.32 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 25,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,044,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $412.68. The stock had a trading volume of 13,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,753. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.40.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.13.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

