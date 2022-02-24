Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $6.76 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,854 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.19.

PepsiCo stock traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,810,986. The company has a market capitalization of $224.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

