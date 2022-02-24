Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $6.89 Million Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $6,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,171,000 after purchasing an additional 101,927 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,701,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 72,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41,859 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 644,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,672,000 after acquiring an additional 35,407 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

BATS IYJ traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,027 shares. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.22 and a 200 day moving average of $110.34.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.