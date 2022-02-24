Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $74.37 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.2% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $74,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE:JPM traded down $6.08 on Thursday, reaching $142.61. 688,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,316,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $421.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $139.57 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.