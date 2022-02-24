Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.2% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $41,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.28. 158,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,896,691. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $4,875,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $4,000,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 546,696 shares of company stock valued at $88,013,355 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.