Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,213 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,624 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $31,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after buying an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 29.3% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 23,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 9.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 77,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $18,923,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $817,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,659 shares of company stock valued at $40,787,784. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.10. 139,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,738,152. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $190.13 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.20 billion, a PE ratio of 107.05, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.08.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

