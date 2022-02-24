Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,829 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,961,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $686,056,000 after buying an additional 35,882 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.79.

Shares of ADBE traded up $14.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $443.58. 85,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,882. The company has a market cap of $209.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $518.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $597.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

