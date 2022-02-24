Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,113 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $51,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,185 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V traded down $7.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,177,991. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.02 and its 200-day moving average is $219.88. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

