Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 15,802 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,802 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.40% of AutoNation worth $30,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in AutoNation by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

NYSE AN traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.23 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

