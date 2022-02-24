Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,234 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Digital Realty Trust worth $30,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE DLR traded down $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $130.67. 21,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.05 and its 200 day moving average is $156.99. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

About Digital Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.