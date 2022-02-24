Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 22,955 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,955 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $20,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 422.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 397,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 321,064 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.7% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 338,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,127,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,280 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,597. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $38.72. The company had a trading volume of 370,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,139,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $42.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average is $32.30.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

