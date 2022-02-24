Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,980 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Celanese worth $13,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Celanese by 141.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.3% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,175,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,561,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,264,000 after buying an additional 94,971 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

NYSE:CE traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.26. 29,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,708. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $135.77 and a one year high of $176.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. Celanese’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

