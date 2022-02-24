Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 67,744 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 200.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,550 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,744 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $27,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $6.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $241.06. 87,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.49.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

