Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 273,170 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 273,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,198,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Brown & Brown as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,472,000 after acquiring an additional 637,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,726,000 after buying an additional 62,894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,307,000 after buying an additional 1,299,653 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,152,000 after buying an additional 1,262,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,593,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,365,000 after buying an additional 40,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $64.19. The stock had a trading volume of 13,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.99 and a 200 day moving average of $63.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

