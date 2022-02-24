Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Entergy worth $20,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Entergy by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 66.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 40.8% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.33.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ETR stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.91. 12,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,852. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

