Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 192.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 91,307 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $19,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,080,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,282.0% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,781 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.82. The stock had a trading volume of 115,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,885,446. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $204.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,039 shares of company stock valued at $9,276,044 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

