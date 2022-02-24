Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,665 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Warner Music Group worth $17,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Shares of Warner Music Group stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.13. 3,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 105.27%.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

WMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Warner Music Group (Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.