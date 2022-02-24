Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,793 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after buying an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

COST traded down $9.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $485.53. 34,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,336. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $522.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.