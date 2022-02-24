Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,854 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,854 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.28. The stock had a trading volume of 130,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,810,986. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $224.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.57 and its 200-day moving average is $163.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.19.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

