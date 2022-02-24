Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,531,000 after buying an additional 57,658 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Socorro Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.2% in the third quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after buying an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.19. 95,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,018,298. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.04 and a one year high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

