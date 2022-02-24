Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 288 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,829 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 37,327 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,167,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,451 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 1,157 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 897.4% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 31,032 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.79.

Shares of ADBE traded up $15.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $445.41. 78,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,882. The company has a market cap of $210.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $518.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $597.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

