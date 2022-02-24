Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 326 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,501 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,379,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $676,413,000 after purchasing an additional 39,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU stock traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $470.58. 34,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,569. The company has a market cap of $133.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $565.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $581.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.15 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.05.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.