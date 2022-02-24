Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,365 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $35,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,573,000 after purchasing an additional 32,488 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,748,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after buying an additional 120,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 720,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,451,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.57. The stock had a trading volume of 117,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,518,335. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $83.98 and a one year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

