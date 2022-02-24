Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $72.73. The stock had a trading volume of 278,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,445,743. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $142.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.08%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and have sold 96,903 shares valued at $8,470,538. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

