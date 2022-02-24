Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) Trading Down 2.8%

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.16 and last traded at $16.17. Approximately 40,240 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 67.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000.

