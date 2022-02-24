Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Fidus Investment by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $752,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidus Investment by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDUS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,171. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.90%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

