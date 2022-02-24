Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.61

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.61 and last traded at C$9.66, with a volume of 217533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.88.

FSZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.36.

The company has a market capitalization of C$976.29 million and a PE ratio of 28.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18.

About Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

