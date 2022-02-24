Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.61

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.61 and last traded at C$9.66, with a volume of 217533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.88.

FSZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.36.

The company has a market capitalization of C$976.29 million and a PE ratio of 28.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

