Filecoin (FIL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.87 Billion

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.12 or 0.00048491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $2.87 billion and approximately $537.14 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 23.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00041054 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,359.12 or 0.06682999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,281.07 or 0.99945629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00042986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 167,814,659 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

