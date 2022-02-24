Financial Review: Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) & Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH)

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) and Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Valmont Industries and Fathom Digital Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valmont Industries 6.13% 17.40% 6.98% Fathom Digital Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A

86.8% of Valmont Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Valmont Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Valmont Industries and Fathom Digital Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valmont Industries 0 1 1 0 2.50 Fathom Digital Manufacturing 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valmont Industries currently has a consensus target price of $292.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.15%. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 35.57%. Given Valmont Industries’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Valmont Industries is more favorable than Fathom Digital Manufacturing.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valmont Industries and Fathom Digital Manufacturing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valmont Industries $2.90 billion 1.57 $140.69 million $9.54 22.52 Fathom Digital Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Valmont Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Fathom Digital Manufacturing.

Summary

Valmont Industries beats Fathom Digital Manufacturing on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valmont Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc. engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities. The Utility Support Structures segment manufactures steel and concrete pole structures for global utility transmission, distribution and generation platforms primarily in the U.S., and also produces steel energy generation structures and engineered solar tracking solutions sold outside the U.S. The Irrigation segment mechanized irrigation systems and provides water management solutions for large-scale production agriculture, and technology for precision agriculture. The Coatings segment provides global galvanizing, painting and anodizing services to preserve and protect metal products. The company was founded by Robert B. Daugherty in 1946 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.

