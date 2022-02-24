Financial Survey: Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) and Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN)

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) and Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Cepton alerts:

78.3% of Cepton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Cooper-Standard shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Cooper-Standard shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cepton and Cooper-Standard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cepton 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cooper-Standard 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cepton presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.29%. Given Cepton’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cepton is more favorable than Cooper-Standard.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cepton and Cooper-Standard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cepton N/A N/A $8.26 million N/A N/A Cooper-Standard $2.38 billion 0.09 -$267.61 million ($14.54) -0.89

Cepton has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cooper-Standard.

Profitability

This table compares Cepton and Cooper-Standard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cepton N/A N/A N/A Cooper-Standard -10.22% -31.39% -6.77%

Summary

Cepton beats Cooper-Standard on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cooper-Standard (Get Rating)

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Cepton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cepton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.