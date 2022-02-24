Finning International (TSE:FTT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.63

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.63 and traded as high as C$37.82. Finning International shares last traded at C$36.78, with a volume of 263,442 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.80 billion and a PE ratio of 16.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.63.

In related news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 2,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.50, for a total transaction of C$115,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$38,384.50.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

