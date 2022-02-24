FIO Protocol (FIO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.87 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $41.21 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0864 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000159 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002169 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003675 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 811,324,309 coins and its circulating supply is 476,781,116 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

