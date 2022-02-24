First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $711.03

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $711.03 and last traded at $711.03, with a volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $743.74.

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $881.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $991.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $824.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.14.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 27.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $13.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 61.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.49%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $749.66 per share, for a total transaction of $128,941.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 321 shares of company stock valued at $244,011. Corporate insiders own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth $220,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 24.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 9.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

