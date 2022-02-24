First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FCRD opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $4.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Flynn bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 166,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

