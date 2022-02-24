First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,069,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 763,749 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.47% of First Horizon worth $131,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Horizon by 159.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 98.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

FHN has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

First Horizon Profile (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.